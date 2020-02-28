In his second round at the Honda Classic, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 132nd at 9 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Charl Schwartzel, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, and Robby Shelton are tied for 9th at 2 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bramlett's 166 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett got a double bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

Bramlett hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.