Grayson Murray shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Grayson Murray’s clutch tee shot sets up birdie at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Grayson Murray hits his 179-yard approach shot on the par-3 17th hole to 4 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Grayson Murray hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 38th at 1 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
Murray got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Murray's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
Murray's tee shot went 270 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Murray to even for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.
Murray missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Murray hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
