In his second round at the Honda Classic, Grayson Murray hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 38th at 1 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

Murray got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Murray's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

Murray's tee shot went 270 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Murray to even for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

Murray missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Murray hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.