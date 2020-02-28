John Huh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his round tied for 86th at 4 over; Jamie Lovemark and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, John Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving John Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Huh had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Huh's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.