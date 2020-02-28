Harris English hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 20th at even par; Jamie Lovemark and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, English had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, English chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, English's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 116 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

English tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing English to 4 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 5 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, English hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 over for the round.