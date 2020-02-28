In his second round at the Honda Classic, Russell Henley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Henley finished his round tied for 13th at 1 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Charl Schwartzel, and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Russell Henley got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Russell Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Henley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt saving par. This put Henley at 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Henley hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.