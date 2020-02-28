-
Bud Cauley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bud Cauley’s birdie chip shot at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Bud Cauley holes a 24-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Bud Cauley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 46th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Cauley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cauley to 2 over for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Cauley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 over for the round.
