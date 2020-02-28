-
Byeong Hun An shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hole-outs everywhere during Round 2 at HondaDuring the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, there were hole-outs all over the course. From birdie chip-ins to Charl Schwartzel's 206-yard eagle.
Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 15th, An hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 under for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, An chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, An chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.
