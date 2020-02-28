-
Lucas Bjerregaard shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Bjerregaard’s 35-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Lucas Bjerregaard sinks a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Lucas Bjerregaard hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his round tied for 81st at 4 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Percy are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Bjerregaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.
Bjerregaard got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to even-par for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.
Bjerregaard got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Bjerregaard hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.
