-
-
Harry Higgs putts well in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Harry Higgs drains birdie putt from the fringe at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harry Higgs sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 24th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Higgs's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.