  • Harry Higgs putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harry Higgs sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs drains birdie putt from the fringe at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harry Higgs sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.