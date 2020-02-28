-
Bo Hoag shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Hoag hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 111th at 7 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Charl Schwartzel, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoag hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hoag hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
