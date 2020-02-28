Roger Sloan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 128th at 8 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Percy are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 57-foot putt for eagle. This put Sloan at 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Sloan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.

Sloan tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 1 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sloan hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.