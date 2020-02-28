-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 15th at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Tringale got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.
Tringale's tee shot went 263 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Tringale to 3 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Tringale's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tringale chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.