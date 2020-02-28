-
Chris Baker shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 65th at 3 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Charl Schwartzel, Zach Johnson, Brendan Steele, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, and Robby Shelton are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to even for the round.
Baker got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Baker missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Baker's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
