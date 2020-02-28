In his second round at the Honda Classic, Shane Lowry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 9th at 2 under with Jamie Lovemark and Maverick McNealy; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Lowry got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Lowry chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Lowry's tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lowry's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.