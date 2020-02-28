In his second round at the Honda Classic, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 94th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Bradley got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Bradley's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Bradley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley's tee shot went 239 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 4 over for the round.

Bradley tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 5 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 6 over for the round.