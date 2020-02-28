In his second round at the Honda Classic, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 99th at 5 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 73 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Knox had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 2 over for the round.