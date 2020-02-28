-
-
Mark Anderson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Mark Anderson hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 59th at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Anderson chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Anderson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Anderson at 1 over for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.