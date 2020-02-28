Satoshi Kodaira hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 140th at 15 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Kodaira's tee shot went 172 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kodaira hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Kodaira chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 5 over for the round.