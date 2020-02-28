-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 20th at even par; Jamie Lovemark and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a double bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lee's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
