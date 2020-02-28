-
Patton Kizzire putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 54th at 2 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Patton Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Kizzire had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Kizzire's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
