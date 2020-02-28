-
Michael Gligic shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 123rd at 8 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Charl Schwartzel, Zach Johnson, Brendan Steele, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, and Robby Shelton are tied for 9th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Gligic had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Gligic's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 94 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 6 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 5 over for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 6 over for the round.
