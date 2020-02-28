Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 112th at 6 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Tway's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Tway hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Tway chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 over for the round.