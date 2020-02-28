In his second round at the Honda Classic, Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 94th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

Zhang tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Zhang to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Zhang's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Zhang's 90 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.