-
-
Michael Thompson putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 67th at 3 over; Zach Johnson is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Lewis, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Brendan Steele are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Michael Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.