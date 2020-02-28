In his second round at the Honda Classic, Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 70th at 4 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Rickie Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler's tee shot went 265 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 37 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Fowler's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fowler had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Fowler went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Fowler hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 232 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.