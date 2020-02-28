Emiliano Grillo hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 134th at 12 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 4 over for the round.

Grillo got a double bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grillo to 6 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 6 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Grillo's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 8 over for the round.