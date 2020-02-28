  • Brian Stuard shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tom Lewis and Harris English tie for the lead at 4-under after a tough day in South Florida.
    Round Recaps

    Tom Lewis and Harris English share the lead Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tom Lewis and Harris English tie for the lead at 4-under after a tough day in South Florida.