Brian Stuard hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 55th at 2 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Sungjae Im are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Stuard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stuard had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 5 over for the round.