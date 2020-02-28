In his second round at the Honda Classic, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 84th at 4 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry and Jamie Lovemark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

Herman got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Herman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Herman's 157 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Herman hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Herman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.