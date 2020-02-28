-
-
Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Gary Woodland’s impressive second leads to birdie at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Gary Woodland lands his 201-yard approach from the rough on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Gary Woodland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 5th at 3 under with Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson, and Cameron Tringale; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the par-4 11th, Woodland's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Woodland had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Woodland hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
Woodland tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.