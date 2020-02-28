In his second round at the Honda Classic, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 70th at 4 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.