Chris Kirk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 83rd at 5 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Chris Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chris Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Kirk's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Kirk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.