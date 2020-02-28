In his second round at the Honda Classic, Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Fleetwood's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

Fleetwood missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fleetwood had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Fleetwood's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.