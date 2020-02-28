-
Ryo Ishikawa shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Ryo Ishikawa hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Ishikawa finished his day in 138th at 13 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Ishikawa hit his tee shot 263 yards to the fairway bunker on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Ishikawa to 1 over for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Ishikawa hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ishikawa to 3 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Ishikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ishikawa to 8 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Ishikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ishikawa to 7 over for the round.
