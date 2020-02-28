In his second round at the Honda Classic, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 55th at 2 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Sungjae Im are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

Stallings had a fantastic chip-in on the 175-yard par-3 17th. His his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

After a 195 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 first, Stallings chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.