Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day in 142nd at 16 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 4 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 5 over for the round.

Norlander got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Norlander to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Norlander hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Norlander to 8 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 12 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 11 over for the round.