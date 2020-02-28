Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 104th at 7 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Stanley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stanley to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, Stanley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Stanley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stanley's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Stanley's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.