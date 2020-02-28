In his second round at the Honda Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 59th at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Frittelli's tee shot went 190 yards to the fringe and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.