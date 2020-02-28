In his second round at the Honda Classic, Danny Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 74th at 3 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lee his second shot was a drop and his approach went 96 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 228 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lee's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.