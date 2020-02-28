In his second round at the Honda Classic, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 70th at 4 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Pan got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Pan's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

Pan tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.