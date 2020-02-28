In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 34th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 13th, Garnett's 84 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Garnett's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garnett hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garnett had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.