  • Brendan Steele putts well in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brendan Steele hits his 179-yard tee shot on the par-3 15th hole to 4 inches then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Brendan Steele’s near ace on No. 15 at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brendan Steele hits his 179-yard tee shot on the par-3 15th hole to 4 inches then sinks the putt for birdie.