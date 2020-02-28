-
Brendan Steele putts well in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendan Steele’s near ace on No. 15 at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brendan Steele hits his 179-yard tee shot on the par-3 15th hole to 4 inches then sinks the putt for birdie.
Brendan Steele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Brendan Steele had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Steele's 200 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
Steele stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 179-yard par-3 15th. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
