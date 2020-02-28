-
Scott Brown putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Scott Brown hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brown finished his round tied for 119th at 7 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Sungjae Im are tied for 9th at 2 under.
Scott Brown hit his second shot into the water, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Scott Brown to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Brown chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.
Brown got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Brown's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
