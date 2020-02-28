-
Jamie Lovemark shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jamie Lovemark’s lengthy par save at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Jamie Lovemark sinks a 20-foot par putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Jamie Lovemark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 9th at 2 under with Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, and Sungjae Im; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lovemark's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
