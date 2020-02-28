-
-
Billy Horschel putts well in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Billy Horschel’s tee shot sets up birdie at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Billy Horschel hits his 188-yard tee shot on the par-3 7th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Billy Horschel had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Horschel's 156 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.