In his second round at the Honda Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Noh finished his round tied for 106th at 7 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 10th, Noh's 256 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Noh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Noh had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

Noh got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noh to 3 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Noh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 3 over for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Noh's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.