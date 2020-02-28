-
Bronson putts well but delivers a 6-over 41 second round in the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bronson Burgoon hit 4 of 9 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his day in 144th at 8 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Bronson Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bronson Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Burgoon had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Burgoon's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Burgoon's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
