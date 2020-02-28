Fabián Gómez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 30th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to even for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gómez hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Gómez suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gómez at even-par for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.