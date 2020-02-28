Matt Every hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 19 over for the tournament. Every finished his round in 143rd at 19 over; Zach Johnson is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Lewis, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Brendan Steele are tied for 6th at 3 under.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Every had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Every chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Every hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.

Every got a double bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Every to 7 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Every chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Every's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 15 over for the round.