Chris Stroud hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 128th at 8 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On his tee stroke on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Stroud went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Stroud's tee shot went 181 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stroud hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Stroud to 6 over for the round.