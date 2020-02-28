-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 94th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
At the 365-yard par-4 first, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 5 over for the round.
Oppenheim hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Oppenheim to 4 over for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Oppenheim's tee shot went 269 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 45 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 5 over for the round.
